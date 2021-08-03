Cancel
HIGHLAND PARK VILLAGE WELCOMES IMPRESSIVE NEW TENANTS THIS FALL

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago
DALLAS, TX (August 2, 2021) – Highland Park Village, Dallas’ premier open-air shopping and dining destination, is excited to welcome several prestigious global brands this fall. From a renowned French jewelry Maison and luxury performance menswear line to a New York City brunch hot spot and celebrity adored beauty brand, there is something new and exciting for everyone to experience at the Village.

DFW Community News

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

