Matthew Waite inspires Yorkshire to victory over Warwickshire

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBfSg_0bGaOL4300
Matthew Waite hit an unbeaten 42 from just 16 balls and took two new-ball wickets as Yorkshire secured a 39-run Royal London One Day Cup win over Warwickshire (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)

Matthew Waite hit an unbeaten 42 from just 16 deliveries and took two new-ball wickets as Yorkshire secured a 39-run Royal London Cup triumph over Warwickshire at York.

The home side had slipped to nought for two after four balls before recovering to 320 for seven, as Waite struck the majority of an impressive 32 from the final over of the innings.

Gary Ballance George Hill and Jonny Tattersall also made half-centuries, before the visitors were unable to reach the total, being bowled out for 281 inside 48 overs.

An unbroken stand of 54 between Aron Nijjar and Shane Snater led Essex to a two-wicket victory over Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Snater took four for 48 to restrict the home side to 204 all out after they lost the toss, with half-centuries from Jack Taylor and George Scott.

Tom Westley’s 71 set up the chase and, after he departed, Nijjar and Snater saw Essex home.

Needing two to win off the final delivery from Jared Warner, Snater cut a short ball past backward point for four.

Middlesex’s inexperienced bowling attack just about held their nerve to secure a six-run win over Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford.

The visitors had to withstand a late assault from Danny Lamb, who hit 33 from 21 balls after Rob Jones’ 72, but 20-year-old leg-spinner Luke Hollman’s four for 56 ensured the Red Rose failed to reel in their victory target of 258.

In the first innings, Sam Robson compiled 76 from 81 balls as Middlesex were dismissed for 257 all out in the final over.

Glamorgan produced a brilliant bowling display en route to a five-wicket success over Surrey at Cardiff.

Andrew Salter led the way with career-best List A figures of three for 37 to help dismiss Surrey, who won the toss, for 132 inside 45 overs.

Hamish Rutherford struck 58 and despite a late collapse, the Welsh side eased home with 139 balls unused.

