Nasher Virtual Field Trip: Architecture

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago

Join the Nasher Sculpture Center for an interactive, virtual tour focused on their architecture. Participants will learn the stories behind the decisions made by architect Renzo Piano, discover hidden features in the building and garden, and connect the Nasher's architecture to locations around the world. You'll have fun with a sketching challenge, so bring a ruler, pencil, eraser, and paper. If you have colored pencils, pens, or markers, you can use them as well.

Dallas, TX
DFW Community News

Vitruvian Salsa Night

Bring your dancing shoes to the Vitruvian Park's Amphitheater for LIVE Bands, DJ's, Salsa Lessons and Gourmet Food Trucks! Events take place on Saturday evenings in August; admission is free.

