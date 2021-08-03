Nasher Virtual Field Trip: Architecture
Join the Nasher Sculpture Center for an interactive, virtual tour focused on their architecture. Participants will learn the stories behind the decisions made by architect Renzo Piano, discover hidden features in the building and garden, and connect the Nasher's architecture to locations around the world. You'll have fun with a sketching challenge, so bring a ruler, pencil, eraser, and paper. If you have colored pencils, pens, or markers, you can use them as well.parkcities.bubblelife.com
