Nasher Virtual Field Trip: Architecture

Artist Brian Molanphy has been working primarily in ceramics throughout his two-decade career, but the issues that he explores through this material are the conceptual and physical concerns of sculpture. For his Nasher Public installation, titled Silent Partner, Molanphy brings together a variety of series of ceramics made over the past eight years in an innovative installation that occupies the floor and the wall - territory not typically associated with presentations of ceramics - examining the varied ways one defines space, both within the ceramics themselves as well as the space of the gallery. Molanphy will make drawings on the glass façade of the gallery on July 24 and August 7, further mediating and changing the visitor's experience of the space.