Figures compiled by KTTN show the number of COVID-19 cases reported to the Grundy County Health Department are nearly 200 for a 30 day period, from July 19 through August 18. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Grundy County has remained above 40 for the past two weeks. And there was a period involving reports from August 11 through 16, which showed more than 60 active cases of COVID-19.