San Bernardino, CA

Inland Empire Community Foundation launches new office of Policy & Engagement to focus on regional priorities together

By Community News
iecn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Inland Empire Community Foundation announced on Thursday, July 22, 2021, the launch of its new Office of Policy & Engagement at its virtual event entitled Policy & Engagement Launch: Leading Together in the IE. With over 300 attendees, this unique gathering brought together elected officials, community partners, and philanthropic leaders on the opportunities to build policy capacity to ensure policymakers hear the needs of the IE at the local, state, and federal levels.

