Health Matters: Hip fractures and osteoporosis
It’s common knowledge: hip fractures are dangerous. Every year, approximately 300,000 seniors are hospitalized for hip fractures. And though there are a multitude of factors, fractures of the hip bone have a one year mortality rate of 15 to 30 percent. Even those who survive the first year will tend to have a shorter life expectancy. Another risk is the surgery often required to repair the damage: complications from hip fracture surgery are common.www.miningjournal.net
