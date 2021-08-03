Cancel
Health Matters: Hip fractures and osteoporosis

Mining Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s common knowledge: hip fractures are dangerous. Every year, approximately 300,000 seniors are hospitalized for hip fractures. And though there are a multitude of factors, fractures of the hip bone have a one year mortality rate of 15 to 30 percent. Even those who survive the first year will tend to have a shorter life expectancy. Another risk is the surgery often required to repair the damage: complications from hip fracture surgery are common.

#Bone Health#Bone Fractures#Bone Disease#Bone Resorption#Americans#Osteopenia#Diet
