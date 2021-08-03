Going Green: Waterloo Arts To Install New Green Roof And Alleyway
Waterloo Arts, a nonprofit organization that provides arts programming and education in the Collinwood neighborhood, is installing a green roof on its building thanks to a green infrastructure grant from the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD). The project will not only fix the organization’s leaky roof, but it will also divert tens of thousands of gallons of rainwater from storm sewers every year.wcpn.ideastream.org
