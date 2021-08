Do you sometimes feel as though the ketogenic diet isn’t as un-challenging as it’s made out to be? How? Individuals are likely to perceive the 70%/25%/5% breakdown as quite trivial, but the difficulty stems from sticking to it. Given that most diets celebrate carbohydrates, one that demands little to none can be hard to follow. At least that was the case until the founder of Healing Gourmet, Kelley Herring, decided to help smoothen the otherwise bumpy ride. This is where it is best to fit to introduce Keto Breads.