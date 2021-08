Quality Journalism for Critical Times Much like all the Florida men and women who drive on them — usually while yakking on their phones, fixing their makeup, and reloading their guns — Florida’s roads tend to have a, shall we say, “interesting” backstory. For instance, Interstate 4, the deadliest highway in the nation, is supposedly haunted by the ghosts of […] The post Raising the dam-nable road that ruined Florida’s Everglades appeared first on Florida Phoenix.