Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Biles redefines balance

By Robin Givhan
ncadvertiser.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles's performance on the balance beam didn't even last two minutes. The stadium was nearly empty. Dawn hadn't broken in the United States, and much of the country was still asleep Tuesday when she competed in the last of the women's artistic gymnastics finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Biles's return to the spotlight after withdrawing from earlier events was blissfully anti-climactic. It was just a little bit boring for its lack of suspense.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tang Xijing
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics Gymnastics#Artistic Gymnastics#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Didn’t Even Know Who She Was When They Met—Here’s Their Love Story

She may be one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympics history, but when Simone Biles‘ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, first met her, he had no idea who she was. Biles and Owens have been dating since 2020. In July 2021, while she was in Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, Biles wished Owens a happy 26th birthday and promised to celebrate him when she was back in the United States. “here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories 🖤 not sure how I got so lucky & what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha 🥺🤞🏾🤍 forever yours, S,” she wrote in the caption.
Sportschatsports.com

Simone Biles Leaves Olympics Beaming: Unchecked

I know this much, Simone Biles is a hell of a lot tougher than any of her critics. And getting up on that beam, on the biggest stage, after seemingly everyone in the world had something to say about her over the last week sure seems tough to me. I...
SportsBleacher Report

Winners and Losers from Women's Gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics

Women's gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics was probably best known for the star who barely competed there. When Simone Biles withdrew from the women's team final one rotation in and then from all but one of her other individual event finals, the field opened up and the competition grew closer.
NFLTODAY.com

Simone Biles posts cute new pics with boyfriend for his birthday: 'Forever yours'

Simone Biles is celebrating her boyfriend's birthday with some fun photos of them spending time together before she gets ready to go for gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The gymnastics superstar shared a series of seven photos on Instagram of her with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Houston Texans, in honor of his 26th birthday on Thursday. The two won't be spending the day together, as Biles is in Tokyo, where the opening ceremony will be held on Friday.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Simone Biles Reveals Her Aunt Unexpectedly Died During The Tokyo Olympics

Following her bronze medal win on balance beam Tuesday, Simone Biles revealed that her aunt had unexpectedly died two days earlier. “At the end of the day, people don’t understand what we are going through,” Biles said. “Two days ago, I woke up and my aunt unexpectedly passed, and it wasn’t any easier being here at the Olympic Games.”
Simone BilesHouston Chronicle

The physicist and the gymnast: A Q&A with Simone Biles

Physicist John Eric Goff of the University of Lynchburg submitted a series of questions to Simone Biles to judge the intuitive nature of what she accomplishes in gymnastics. Here are some of her answers. Q: Do you take the same number of steps on each vault?. A: Yeah. It has...
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles reveals family tragedy after dramatic Olympic return

Simone Biles prevailed with a bronze medal on the balance beam at the 2021 Olympics on Tuesday after the USA gymnastics star not only battled through the strain on her mental health and a case of the “twisties,” but the recent death of her aunt. It was already an eventful...
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Simone Biles Cried After Taylor Swift Narrated Her Story With "This Is Me Trying"

We love it when icons from seemingly different worlds link up – and the latest pair to do so are Taylor Swift and Simone Biles. On August 3, Taylor narrated a spot for NBC to mark Simone’s big return competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The gymnast participated in the women's balance beam final that same day and took home the bronze for Team USA. Simone’s win comes after the athlete decided to withdraw from multiple events at the Games – including the team gymnastics and individual all-around finals – to focus on her mental health. (Simone has since revealed the unexpected death of her aunt while she was in Tokyo also played a part in her decision.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy