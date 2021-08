Austin Film Society has announced that applications are now being accepted from filmmakers working on short projects for the AFS Grants. Since the grant program began in 1996, over $2 million in cash and $340,000 in in-kind goods has been handed out to Texas filmmakers, and the shorts grants have been just as significant as the feature grants (which have their own grant cycle, earlier in the year). Before she was showrunner for the O Network's Queen Sugar, Kat Candler received $3,000 for post-production on her short, "Black Metal." Before she took her rodeo drama Bull to Cannes and SXSW, Annie Silverstein took home $1,000 for "Skunk." Even David Lowery, who helmed the incredible Arthurian tale The Green Knight, got his career moving with $1,000 for production and an extra $1,000's worth Kodak filmstock on his 2007 experimental short, "The Outlaw Son."