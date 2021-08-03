Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Limp Bizkit + Fans Pay Tribute to Joey Jordison

By Graham Hartmann
Posted by 
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Limp Bizkit took a short moment during their Iowa gig last night to pay tribute to Joey Jordison. After the crowd began to chant the late Slipknot drummer’s name, Fred Durst said some words about appreciating each day. Limp Bizkit are currently touring with Spiritbox for one of the most...

kfmx.com

Comments / 0

FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Fred Durst
Person
Joey Jordison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metalsucks#Knotfest Japan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPopculture

Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst Debuts Kenny Rogers-Inspired Look on Stage in Chicago

Limp Bizkit fans were shocked earlier this week when controversial frontman Fred Durst debuted a new salt and pepper hairstyle and handlebar mustache. This Kenny Rogers-inspired look was a visceral reminder of the passage of time to Gen X, and Durst rocked this new look onstage while performing at Metro in Chicago for a Lollapalooza performance on Friday night. For fans used to seeing Durst rocking JNCO jeans and a backwards baseball cap, it was a bit of a mind-bender, but the singer still gave it his all singing "Nookie" onstage.
MusicPosted by
The US Sun

Where is Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst now?

FRED Durst is one of the most iconic rock stars of the 1990s, and penned a string of hits with the band Limp Bizkit. With a new documentary set to shed new light on the band’s famous performance at Woodstock 1999, we chart the singer’s rise to fame - and take a look at his current projects.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

10 Unforgettable Limp Bizkit Moments

Love 'em or hate 'em, Limp Bizkit have given us some unforgettable moments. Take a look at over 30 years of video from Fred Durst and the boys. White rappers were an endangered species in the 1980s, but Fred Durst was one of the few brave enough to publicly tackle the lyrical art form. In a home video from 1989, Durst recorded himself rapping and dancing, hoping to be discovered as an 18-year-old diamond in the rough.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Kinda Looks Like Hulk Hogan Got A 9-To-5 Job In New Picture

Few bands have quite the polarizing reputation that the nu-metal group Limp Bizkit has largely maintained since debuting their sophomore album Significant Other in 1999. In the decade since their last release, 2011's Gold Cobra, frontman Fred Durst has reportedly been one of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of the band's long-rumored sixth album, all while continuing to branch out as a film director and producer. Now, Durst is turning heads for a completely unexpected reason, as he has purged his Instagram account and added just a single replacement post, with a picture that makes him look like if Hulk Hogan worked for H&R Block.
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Limp Bizkit at Lollapalooza 2021: Watch the Full Set

Limp Bizkit put on a show-stopping performance at Lollapalooza over the weekend, giving fans a taste of their classic songs coupled with a new look. Fred Durst is trending on social media, thanks to his high-octane performance with Limp Bizkit at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 31) and his new, very grown-up look. Remember the days of Durst rocking a red baseball cap? Well, those days are long gone.
MusicPosted by
Best Life

The Lead Singer of Limp Bizkit Is Totally Unrecognizable Now

If you lived through the '90s and early 2000s, you're familiar with Limp Bizkit, the rap-rock band known for songs like "Nookie" and "Break Stuff" that dominated the TRL countdown, when Carson Daly was the host of that MTV hit series and not a Today co-host. Limp Bizkit had quite the successful run during that era—the band was nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album and Best Hard Rock Performance twice. Though it's been about 20 years since the height of their fame, Limp Bizkit is hitting the road again this year and their first stop is this weekend, where they'll perform at the famed Lollapalooza festival. While their sound may be the same, the band's frontman, Fred Durst, looks completely different. To see the singer now, read on.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst debuts new facial hair, fans react

Fred Durst, the Limp Bizkit frontman, debuted a new look on social media. The 50-year-old musician sent fans into a frenzy on Wednesday with his eye-catching horseshoe-style mustache and wavy salt-and-pepper hair. "Thinking about you 70," Durst captioned the picture of himself sitting on a bed in an orange button-down...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Fred Durst Shows Off Surprising New Look at Limp Bizkit’s Lollapalooza 2021 Set

Fresh off their starring role in the Woodstock 99 documentary, Limp Bizkit continued their sudden resurgence Saturday at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival, with Fred Durst’s new look catching many viewers of the fest’s livestream by surprise. Earlier in the week, Durst posted a photo on Instagram of his lengthy silver mane and handlebar mustache, a departure from his backward hat and chin beard of yesteryear. At Lollapalooza, he added a pair of bright red shades to the ensemble. Musically, Limp Bizkit remained Limp Bizkit, delivering a set of turn-of-the-millennium hits like “Nookie” and “Break Stuff” and a heavy helping of their 2000 album Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water. Durst also showcased his sense of humor, referencing the Woodstock 99 debacle (“Let me make this clear: This is not Woodstock ‘99. Fuck all that bullshit,” he told the crowd) and even rocking alongside the ASL interpreter: When you randomly turn on the Lollapalooza stream Fred Durst is dancing with the ASL interpreter pic.twitter.com/GlaVfBN3Z7 — Hard of Hearing Hype Man (@datkobrand) August 1, 2021 Limp Bizkit’s tour continues through the summer, including stops at Rocklahoma 2021 and Sacramento’s Aftershock.
MusicLoyola Phoenix

Limp Bizkit and Megan Thee Stallion Make Fireworks on Lollapalooza Day 3

“This is a dream come true,” Jason Singer, vocalist and guitarist of the Detroit-based Michigander, said as a crowd of more than a thousand surrounded the GrubHub stage during their set. “I will cry by the end of this set so hang in there with me.”. Singer’s tears weren’t from...
MusicKerrang

What’s Next For Limp Bizkit?

Just when you think you’ve given up on Limp Bizkit – and let’s face it, many have over the years – they go and do something that totally redeems them. Most recently, it was their Los Angeles show at the Troubadour. Considering the show featured the band’s original line-up, including the oft-absent DJ Lethal ​‘bringing it on’ once more, plus tickets were just $3 (natch), it was a special night.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

SEPULTURA's Andreas Kisser On SLIPKNOT's Paul Gray & Joey Jordison: "They Were Too Young"

Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser was recently a guest on the Talk Toomey podcast where he memorialized the late Slipknot rhythm section of both bassist Paul Gray, who passed in 2010, and drummer Joey Jordison, who passed last week. Kisser recalls working with both Gray and Jordison on the 2005 Roadrunner Records project The All-Star Sessions, and even added that he was planning a new band with Gray shortly before he died.
MusicThe Ringer

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: Limp Bizkit, the Nü-Metal Death Rattle of a Decade

Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? On our new show 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla embarks on a quest to answer those questions, one track at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. This week, in honor of Ringer Films’ new HBO documentary, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, we’re looking at Limp Bizkit with help from Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos. Below is an excerpt from the episode.
InternetPosted by
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Slipknot Honor Late Joey Jordison With Social Media Blackout

Slipknot and the band's current members have honored late co-founding drummer Joey Jordison by blacking out their social media. The tribute was done in one sweeping move across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, where Slipknot's band accounts as well as those of individuals singer Corey Taylor, percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, guitarist Jim Root, DJ Sid Wilson, drummer Jay Weinberg and bassist Alessandro 'V-Man' Venturella were flipped to feature a black circle as the icon/avatar alongside an all-black square that was shared with no caption.

Comments / 0

Community Policy