Limp Bizkit + Fans Pay Tribute to Joey Jordison

If you lived through the '90s and early 2000s, you're familiar with Limp Bizkit, the rap-rock band known for songs like "Nookie" and "Break Stuff" that dominated the TRL countdown, when Carson Daly was the host of that MTV hit series and not a Today co-host. Limp Bizkit had quite the successful run during that era—the band was nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album and Best Hard Rock Performance twice. Though it's been about 20 years since the height of their fame, Limp Bizkit is hitting the road again this year and their first stop is this weekend, where they'll perform at the famed Lollapalooza festival. While their sound may be the same, the band's frontman, Fred Durst, looks completely different. To see the singer now, read on.