AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 commissioners consider alliances

By RALPH D. RUSSO
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 met Tuesday to discuss how the conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging. Two people with knowledge of the meeting said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and George Kliavkoff from the Pac-12 were discussing the potential for strategic planning between the two conferences.

