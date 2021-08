Which Carolina Panthers players could be cut during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg ahead of the 2021 season?. The time for talk and speculation is almost over as the Carolina Panthers gear up for the most intense part of the 2021 season’s preparation period. Matt Rhule’s roster is hitting Wofford College for training camp on Tuesday for training camp, which will hopefully lay some solid foundations to build a successful campaign in his second year as head coach.