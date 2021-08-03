Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Firefighters take refuge at Showdown ski area

By Admin
explorebigsky.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/3/21. Showdown ski area, Montana’s first ski hill located near Neihart, is housing wildland firefighters who are working to contain the Balsinger and Ellis fires, jointly known as the Divide Complex Fire. Showdown owner Katie Boedecker has been working with donors to feed the firefighters, but she has also printed the positive comments left on the ski area’s Facebook page for the firefighters and hung them throughout the building so they can stop and read them for a morale boost. Showdown’s Facebook page revealed that therapy puppies had arrived to keep the firefighters company this week. Boedecker says they are in need of volunteers to help work shifts as they care for the crews, as well as snack donations and even someone to perform music during dinner hour. Email rickey@showdownmontana.com if you are interested in helping.

www.explorebigsky.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Area#Firefighters#Volunteers#Accident#The Divide Complex Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Larimer County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Poudre Firefighters Rescue Hiker Off Horsetooth Mountain

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Poudre Valley firefighters responded to Horsetooth Mountain Open Space on Saturday night for someone stuck on the mountain. The initial call came in at around 7:30 p.m. for a rope rescue. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) Nearly four hours later, firefighters got the patient off of the rock. Another hour later, the patient was taken to a hospital. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) It’s not clear what injuries they suffered or the circumstances of the call.
El Monte, CAmynewsla.com

Firefighters Stop El Monte Area Brush Fire at Four Acres

It took less than an hour Saturday for firefighters to stop the spread of a four-acre brush fire in the bed of the San Gabriel River in the El Monte area. The fire was reported as one-eighth of an acre at about 2:45 p.m. at East Valley Boulevard and the San Gabriel River, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. Fuels were light to medium and the spread was described as moderate. No structures were threatened.
Shiloh, OHShelby Willard New London Ohio News

New piece of firefighting equipment arrives in Shiloh area

The Cass, Bloominggrove & Shiloh Joint Fire District has a new tool to help with fires, a pretty big tool. The fire department just took delivery of a new pumper/tanker, according to fire chief Jeff Burrer. With some additional equipment, the cost was $362,000. With the 55th Shiloh Firemen’s Ox...
Lake Geneva Regional News

Lake Geneva and Linn fire departments host training for area firefighters

The Lake Geneva and Linn Fire Departments recently hosted a flashover training for area firefighters. The simulation training was presented by instructors from Sauk Valley Community College and spanned two days. Participants included eight instructors with 84 students from 11 departments in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. A flashover occurs...
foxla.com

Firefighters battling two brush fires that sparked near Gorman area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters on Saturday were battling two separate brush fires that sparked in the Gorman area, officials said. The first-alarm "Posey Fire," sparked along the northbound 5 Freeway and is currently listed under 6 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The Angeles National Forest reported the forward spread has stopped.
98q.com

Training sessions hosted in Bethel this week for area firefighters

Firefighters in Bethel held training sessions this week. Bethel Fire Department, along with Georgetown Volunteer and West Redding Volunteer Fire Departments, set up a tanker shuttle drill to practice moving water from a fill site to an emergency scene. Not every neighborhood has fire hydrants readily available so Bethel and...
ReporterHerald.com

Berthoud-area firefighters control wildland blaze Friday and Saturday

A wildfire that burned two stacks of hay bales near Berthoud was brought under control Saturday with no structures damaged and no injuries reported, according to Berthoud’s Fire Protection District. At 2:48 p.m. on Friday, crews were dispatched to a fire in the 2000 block of County Road 46, a...
Posted by
The Independent

Blaze at giant Tesla battery farm takes firefighters four days to put out

A fire at one of Tesla’s Megapack battery farm projects in Australia burned for almost four days.It took about 150 firefighters and 30 fire trucks to control the blaze in at least two of the 13-tonne lithium batteries housed inside shipping containers at the Victoria Big Battery project, according to the Country Fire Authority.Each Megapack holds 3 MWh of max energy at the battery bank near Geelong, about 46 miles southwest of Melbourne, owned by Neoen and designed to store 300 megawatts of energy from solar panels or wind turbines.While Tesla and Neoen did not immediately respond to a...
Bangor Daily News

12 Boston-area firefighters suffer chemical burns while battling apartment blaze

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts — A dozen Massachusetts firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment of chemical burns early Wednesday they suffered while fighting a blaze in an apartment building, officials said. The Cambridge firefighters arrived on the scene at just before 1 a.m. to find smoke on the fourth floor...
Crawford County, IAdbrnews.com

Area’s top animals judged at Best in the West Showdown

The top breeding and market animals from nine counties were judged against each other Wednesday night in the Best in the West Showdown. The event took place at the Western Iowa Expo Building at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. The first place winners in each division advanced to the All-Iowa Showdown...
sanatogapost.com

Area Volunteers Among 45 Firefighter Graduates

CONSHOCKEN PA – Firefighters from the Ringing Hill, Trappe, and Black Rock volunteer fire companies are among 45 individuals who graduated Wednesday (July 21, 2021) from the Pennsylvania Entry Level Firefighter Training program conducted by the Montgomery County Fire Academy. They now join others protecting their communities in 30 fire companies across Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties.
Vacaville Reporter

Firefighter cyclists begin trek from Bay Area to New York

Nearly 20 years ago, hundreds of firefighters heroically ran into burning towers in New York City while hundreds more ran away from them. Thirteen former and active firefighters plan on visiting the hallowed Ground Zero site in Manhattan this September. However, in order to honor the memory of the 343 fallen medical personnel as well as many more civilians, they’re going to take the long way and go about 15 mph to get there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy