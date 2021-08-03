Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jakob Dylan on why time was right for new Wallflowers’ album

By Gary Graff, special to cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A famous father can present a formidable specter -- especially when the patriarch in question is an icon like Bob Dylan. But Jakob Dylan has worn his lineage well during the past 30-plus years. Dylan, 51 -- the youngest of five children born to Dylan and his...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
45K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jakob Dylan
Person
Lucinda Williams
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Shelby Lynne
Person
Rosanne Cash
Person
Butch Walker
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Bob Dylan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallflowers#Art#Jayhawks#The E Street Band#Lcd Soundsystem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MusicVulture

Add This to the Bob Dylan Hilarious Story Canon

Bob Dylan is a world-class weirdo, the alpha Wilbury, a man so confident in his achievements that he ignored the Nobel Prize committee for months before bothering to accept an award. And, it should be noted, a very funny man. This fact was reiterated during Monday’s WTF With Marc Maron podcast episode with super-producer Rick Rubin, who relayed an ’80s-era anecdote told to him by Charlie T. Wilbury Jr. (RIP, legend) himself. “I have a funny story that Tom Petty told me. They were working on the Traveling Wilburys record and it was him, Bob Dylan, and George Harrison sitting together and working on a song,” Rubin recalled. “George got up to go to the bathroom or to step out the room to get a drink, and after he walked out Bob leaned over to Tom conspiratorially, seriously, not as a joke, and said, ‘You know, he was in the Beatles.’” No, we’re pretty sure it was the Monkees.
MusicSFGate

Bruce Springsteen's Manager Says Lyrics to 'Thunder Road' Will Be Corrected... After 46 Years

For close to a half-century, anyone who trusts lyric sheets and official artist websites has been certain of one thing: In Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road,” Mary’s dress waves, and it does not sway. No matter what some people might think they hear him singing, it’s been right there in writing, from the lyrics included with the original 1975 vinyl pressing to those still posted on the artist’s website in July of 2021. “Waves” was not a perfect rhyme with “plays,” but Springsteen has never been obsessed with perfection. Would the guy leaning on Clarence Clemons’ shoulder mislead us, in writing?
Musictelegraphherald.com

New albums

John Mayer, "Sob Rock" (Columbia Records) John Mayer didn't want to create a "'costume" record, he said in a recent interview with the newsletter Blackbird Spyplane. With "Sob Rock," Mayer said, he sought to update the sounds of his childhood — he mentions U2, Lionel Richie, Paula Abdul and other late-1980′s stalwarts — to the present day, a reupholstering of sorts. What he hoped to do, he says, was to "grind the influences into a fine enough dust that you can make a new paste out of it."
MusicPopMatters

The Wallflowers Remain True on ‘Exit Wounds’

It’s hard to imagine that Bringing Down the Horse was released in 1996. That was the album that introduced us to Jakob Dylan and his brand of songwriting. “One Headlight” was an immediate hit. While it is a familiar song, it doesn’t completely define either Dylan or the band, which has been going for 30 years now. Yeah. Just let that sink in.
MusicMidland Reporter-Telegram

Jakob Dylan has always been part cowboy-troubadour, part rabbi

"Maybe your heart's not in it no more," Jakob Dylan sings at the beginning of the new Wallflowers album. It's a provocative thought for the rock 'n' roll warhorse as he puts out his ninth studio album of original songs. Dylan said the song is "a conversation you might have...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Bob Dylan announces ‘Springtime in New York’ Bootleg packages

Five CD, 2 CD and 2 LP packages available as well as Third Man limited edition LP set. Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings will release Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985) on Friday, September 17th as deluxe 5 CD set with book, memorabilia, photos and more; 2 CD and 2 LP highlights edition and digitally.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Bob Dylan Streamed Concert: ‘What a Joy’

With Bob Dylan’s “Never-Ending Tour” sidelined due to the pandemic, he has offered a 13-song streamed concert performance to placate his fans. The event, presented in black-and-white and billed as “Shadow Kingdom,” premiered today (July 18, 2021). It cost $25 and was available exclusively via Veeps.com. Those who purchase tickets will be able to rewatch it until July 21 at 2:59 a.m. ET.
Musicrocknheavy.net

10 Best Bob Dylan Albums

My selections include ‘Time Out of Mind,’ ‘Blood on the Tracks’ and ‘Highway 61 Revisited’. Bob Dylan recently made his first post-pandemic performance, a paid steaming event called Shadow Kingdom. The widespread assumption is that he will resume his Never Ending Tour later this year, or in 2022. Aside from...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

From Springsteen to ‘Letterman,’ Rolling Stones’ Touring Drummer Has Rich Musical History

Wednesday’s announcement that Charlie Watts would be sitting out the upcoming Rolling Stones tour was jarring; for the first time since 1963, Watts (who is recovering from an unspecified surgical procedure) won’t be behind the drum kit. But the least surprising news was the person who’ll be filling in for him. Although not a bold-face name to some, Steve Jordan has had a connection with the band that dates back decades — to Richards’ X-Pensive Winos and even one of the Stones’ own albums. As a name in album credits, Jordan, 64, has been familiar to anyone who’s owned records by...
Musicwmgk.com

Bruce Springsteen: ‘We’ll Be Touring Next Year If Everything Goes Well’

Bruce Springsteen is hopeful about hitting the road with the E Street Band in 2022. The Boss said in an interview with BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball (as transcribed by NME), “We’ll be touring next year if everything goes well. The E Street Band will be back on the road – you know, depending, of course, on the virus and what’s opening up.”
Musicwfav951.com

Quick Takes: Paul McCartney & Beck, Lindsey Buckingham, Jackson Browne

Just released is Beck's video for his remix of Paul McCartney's “Find A Way.” The track, which is featured on the McCartney III Reimagined collection, spotlights Beck dancing his way through an at times psychedelic hotel hallway, in full deep-fake McCartney face using Beatles-era photos and footage. Lindsey Buckingham has...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor

A miracle song for so many reasons, “Fire and Rain” impacted the arc of popular songwriting powerfully and introduced us to an American artist of remarkable depth. Although this came from his second album, Sweet Baby James, it was the first most Americans had heard; his debut album on Apple, although great, was never launched properly in America, as Apple, the Beatles’ label, began to dissolve.
MusicNo Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Festival Surprises and a New Bootleg from Bob Dylan

The Newport Folk Festival gets rolling today, with several adjustments to the usual event due to COVID-19, including a vaccination or negative test requirement and a split into two three-day events. But one tradition staying firmly intact is a curated all-hands headlining set on Sunday, this year helmed by Allison Russell. Her surprise guests will remain a secret until they walk onstage, as per custom, but the set is titled “Once and Future Sounds: Roots and Revolution,” and on Instagram Russell describes it as bringing together “BIPOC/LGBTQIA+/Ally visionaries.” She chose the artists, she says, “because their vision, presence and oeuvre is a fulfillment and expansion of the promise of the foundational Folk mother, Odetta, and the anti-bigotry origin (and Herstory) of Newport Folk Festival.” Read more in her post, and look for No Depression’s coverage of Newport in words and photos soon.
Musicrocknheavy.net

It’s High Time to Tickle the Ivories Again: A Piano Song Playlist

Although the guitar gets all the glory and the girls all seem to want the drummer, the one instrument that seems to get no rock and roll respect in recent years is the piano. Some would argue that the bass is the least-respected, but it’s really not so much the bass as the bass player. Unless you’re Geddy Lee, Sting, or Gene Simmons you might as well be invisible.
MusicNew Haven Register

Bob Dylan's 'Time Out Of Mind' May Be Subject of Next Bootleg Series

Bob Dylan’s Infidels-era Bootleg Series won’t arrive until September, but a source close to the Dylan camp says they’re already thinking about the next one. “I hate to give this stuff away,” says the source, “but I think there’s a good chance we’ll do Time Out of Mind next year because it’s the 25th anniversary.”
CelebritiesPosted by
98.7 WFGR

July 29, 1966, Marked New Eras for Bob Dylan, the Beatles and Cream

On July 29, 1966, the personal and professional trajectories of three of rock's most notable names shifted — some for the worse, some for the better. The day spelled misfortune for two of them: Bob Dylan, who crashed his motorcycle just outside Woodstock, N.Y., and subsequently disappeared from the public eye for several months, and John Lennon, whose "more popular than Jesus" comment landed in the U.S. Both proved to be events that inevitably altered the course of the artists' careers.
New York City, NYNew Haven Register

Rabbi Cantor Singer Songwriter Steve Blane releases a new album in time for the High Holidays

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Singer-Songwriter Rabbi and Cantor Steven Blane will be releasing a brand new album on Rosh Hashana Sept. 7th entitled “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.” It features ten original songs by Blane who’s musical style is greatly influenced by Leonard Cohen, Tom Waits and Roy Orbison. Blane sings and plays guitar, piano and ukulele on the tracks. Here’s a preview: https://soundcloud.com/steveblane/sets/boulevard-of-broken-dreams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy