COVID-19 vaccine clinics at mall Thursday, Friday

JACKSON TWP. – The Stark County Health Department will host two vaccination clinics 3-6:30 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday at Belden Village Mall. The clinics will be on a Stark Area Regional Transit Authority bus in the parking lot on the Macy’s and food court side of the mall. Those interested are asked to schedule an appointment at ArmorVax.com or by telephone at 330-451-1681; however, walk-Ins will be accepted.