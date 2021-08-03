Summit County recommending masks in public places for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Summit County Public Health issued guidance Tuesday that everyone, including the fully vaccinated, should wear masks in indoor public places. Other health departments in Greater Cleveland by Tuesday afternoon had not yet issued such guidance, according to their websites, though the case rates in some counties regionally exceed those in Cuyahoga and Summit. Some local departments had not yet responded to requests for comment.www.cleveland.com
