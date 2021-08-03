Summit County recommending masks in public places for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has recommended that all students, teachers, visitors and staff members wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. As it did when the county hit the red zone of Gov. Mike DeWine’s color-coded virus risk chart, the county health board issued guidelines, not mandates, for schools, which will reopen in coming weeks. This time the guidelines are about masking and social distancing, not hybrid learning or learning from home.