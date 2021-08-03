Cancel
Summit County, OH

Summit County recommending masks in public places for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents

By Julie Washington, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Summit County Public Health issued guidance Tuesday that everyone, including the fully vaccinated, should wear masks in indoor public places. Other health departments in Greater Cleveland by Tuesday afternoon had not yet issued such guidance, according to their websites, though the case rates in some counties regionally exceed those in Cuyahoga and Summit. Some local departments had not yet responded to requests for comment.

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County’s health board recommends all students wear masks to start the school year: Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has recommended that all students, teachers, visitors and staff members wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. As it did when the county hit the red zone of Gov. Mike DeWine’s color-coded virus risk chart, the county health board issued guidelines, not mandates, for schools, which will reopen in coming weeks. This time the guidelines are about masking and social distancing, not hybrid learning or learning from home.
Akron, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

University of Akron to require masks in indoor public areas; unvaccinated students, staff to receive ‘up to weekly’ COVID-19 testing

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron is requiring all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks in public indoor areas regardless of vaccination status starting Aug. 9, the school announced late Wednesday. The university is also mandating students, faculty and staff to report their vaccination status by Aug....
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga Board of Health recommends masks in schools: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sunny skies are expected to continue Thursday, but higher temperatures are in store as the forecast calls for highs around 82, with lows around the mid 60s. Light winds are in the forecast throughout the day, calming down in the evening. Read more.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s unemployment system should make customer service improvements, legislative panel recommends

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s beleaguered unemployment benefits system should look into allowing applicants to track their claim status in real time and publicly display call wait times, according to recommendations made Thursday by a special legislative committee. A report issued by the Ohio Unemployment Modernization and Improvement Council also called on state...
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Sheriff orders jail to stop using new ‘yellow-zoning’ lockdown of inmates a day after jailers union filed grievance

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland ordered jail staff to stop using a new method of locking down inmates that the officers’ union said is unsafe and prohibited by a 2014 arbitration decision. Cuyahoga County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan said the new policy, called “yellow-zoning,” stopped early Thursday,...
HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Consumer advocates recommend more protections for peer-to-peer payment platforms abused by coronavirus scammers

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The coronavirus pandemic has been a boom time for scammers, many of whom ply their trade through insecure peer-to-peer payment platforms that have a three to four times higher fraud rate than traditional payment methods such as debit and credit cards, expert witnesses told a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Development subcommittee this week.

