Publisher Correction: Bispecific IgG neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 variants and prevents escape in mice

By Raoul De Gasparo
Nature.com
 6 days ago

In this Article, authors Raoul De Gasparo and Mattia Pedotti should not be linked to affiliation 15, ‘Howard Hughes Medical Institute, The Rockefeller University, New York, NY, USA’ and should instead be linked to the equal contribution footnote, 16. In addition, affiliation 14 should read ‘Università degli Studi di Pavia, Pavia, Italy’. The Article has been corrected online.

www.nature.com

