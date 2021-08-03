Winona County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol Team up for Saturation Operation
WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol teamed up for a traffic enforcement saturation effort over the weekend. Winona County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jeff Mueller says the two agencies issued 26 speed warnings, 17 speed citations, and two other citations. He said the enforcement took place along Interstate 90 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on July 31 and Aug. 1.winonaradio.com
