“Important to remain cautious” as daily new coronavirus cases rise in the UK, says health minister. Daily new coronavirus cases in the UK increased for the second consecutive day to 31,117 on 29 July, up from the 27,734 new cases the previous day. These recent rises have reversed a seven-day trend of declining daily case numbers. “It could be the very first signs of increasing infections in response to the ending of restrictions on 19 July,” said Simon Clarke at the University of Reading in a statement on 28 July. However, Clarke said it is still too early to know how the trend in UK cases might progress. “It is always unwise to pin too much importance on a few days’ data.”