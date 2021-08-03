Warriors unveil new ‘Origins’ jersey and court for 2021-22 season
SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warriors have unveiled their Warriors Origins jersey, presented by Rakuten, which will serve as the team’s 2021-22 Classic Edition uniform. The Warriors Origins jersey is a modern-era spin on the team’s 1961-62 road uniform, the 16th and final season that the team played in Philadelphia prior to the team’s move to the West Coast the following season. Additionally, the Warriors unveiled a new 75th anniversary logo today in celebration, which will be featured throughout the 2021-22 NBA season.www.knbr.com
