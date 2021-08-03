Cancel
NFL

Report: Falcons still have no timetable on a return for OL Kaleb McGary

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the first day of pads, Arthur Smith delivered some sobering news; the team still has no timetable on the return of tackle Kaleb McGary. Last week, the Falcons placed the former first-round pick on the PUP list and signed Jason Spriggs to effectively replace Matt Gono and McGary’s snaps in training camp. This news doesn’t bode well for anyone on the offensive line. First and foremost, McGary is missing valuable reps in a crucial offseason to his development as, in most tackles’ cases, the third season is supposed to be the monumental leap. Then you have players like Jalen Mayfield, who now have to take reps at tackle instead of getting snaps at guard. This isn’t good news at all for the entire outlook of the offensive line, and if he’s out for an extended period of time, Terry Fontenot should look into someone a bit more qualified to start at right tackle than Mayfield or Spriggs.

