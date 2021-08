The Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to defend their title as World Champions when they take the floor next season. They would certainly like to run it back in full with the same roster intact, but that is scarcely the case with teams year in and year out. By the time next season rolls around, the Bucks could very well be resuming things without a pair of players in the fold that proved to be key contributors en route to winning the franchise’s first title in 50 years.