Iowa teen hurt in fatal Adventureland accident leaving hospital

(AP) – A teenager who was critically injured in an Iowa amusement ride accident that killed his younger brother is being released after a month in the hospital. An attorney for 16-year-old David Jaramillo and his family say the teen is being released Tuesday from Blank Children’s Hospital, where he was placed on life-support following the July 3 accident on the Raging River raft ride at Adventureland Park in Altoona.