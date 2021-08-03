Cancel
Braves have a golden opportunity to make up some ground in August

By Chase Irle
sportstalkatl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves have had about the oddest start ever to start the second half of their season. They have not won or lost consecutive games since before the All-Star break, which is now the longest stretch of mediocrity in MLB history. That’s not great; however, when you consider their opponents...

MLBchatsports.com

Braves Can’t Gain Ground Against Mets in Split Double-header

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Muller (66) throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Braves start a 5-game series with the New York Mets with a double-header on Monday. As the trade deadline approaches, the Atlanta Braves enter the most important series...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: When could we see Travis d’Arnaud back in the lineup?

The Braves haven’t seen Travis d’Arnaud since May 2nd, when he was placed on the 60-Day Injured List with a thumb injury. Luckily for Atlanta, it looks like d’Arnaud will be back with the team in a few days, and they badly need help at catcher:. It looks like the...
MLBFOX2now.com

$5 tickets available for Braves at Cardinals series in August

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals fans can purchase a $5 ticket to Busch Stadium for the Redbirds series against the Atlanta Braves. This offer is in partnership with TUMS. The discounted tickets are on sale now for the three-game series from August 3 to August 5. There is a limited number...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Braves offense misses opportunities in loss to Brewers

ATLANTA — The Braves’ trend of alternating wins and losses every other day since the All-Star break continued Sunday, when the offense struggled in a 2-1 loss to the Brewers. The Braves dropped two of three to Milwaukee at Truist Park. “That’s a really good team there we just played,”...
MLBTalking Chop

August 1: Brewers vs Braves

Charlie Morton will be on the mound Sunday as the Atlanta Braves try to clinch a series win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves jumped out to an early lead against Corbin Burnes Friday night but saw that slip away in a 9-5 loss. They bounced back Saturday as Dansby Swanson homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs in an 8-1 win. They will have another chance to get back to the .500 mark Sunday against Milwaukee lefty Brett Anderson who is coming off one of his best starts of the season.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Duvall helps Braves beat Nats 8-4, move closer in NL East

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall drove in three runs with two hits and the Atlanta Braves turned a catcher’s interference call into a three-run rally to beat the Washington Nationals 8-4 on Friday night for their fourth consecutive win. The Braves matched their longest winning streak of the season and...
MLBYardbarker

What to make of the Braves trade deadline

As expected, the Braves didn’t stand pat leading up to the trade deadline, but it took quite a while before the moves started to roll in. The acquisition of Eddie Rosario got the party started, who was traded for Pablo Sandoval in what was a salary dump by the Indians. Minutes later, Adam Duvall was brought back by Alex Anthopoulos in exchange for Alex Jackson. Then there was silence for about three hours, and as the 4 PM ET deadline passed by, no more deals were announced. However, trades are often made public a little while after they are completed, and the Braves had two more additions on their way — Jorge Soler of the Royals and Richard Rodriguez from the Pirates. Overall, four new faces were added before the deadline, patching up the Braves two most glaring holes, but will it be enough for them to catch the Mets in the division?
Marketssportstalkatl.com

Braves: Liberty Media reports massive second-quarter earnings

After a miserable year thanks to COVID, Liberty Media, who own the Atlanta Braves, reported massive earnings in the second quarter of 2021. https://twitter.com/DOBrienATL/status/1423668348294946816. According to O’Brien, Liberty Media operated at a $26 million operating loss in 2020 with things shut down because of COVID. But with fans back and...
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves and the roster rules for August

Hopefully the Atlanta Braves won't need to invoke any of the procedures needed to add players in August. Mandatory Credit: Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat-USA TODAY NETWORK. The trade deadline has passed, so the Atlanta Braves have to go with who they now have on the roster… almost. The days of August...
MLBtribuneledgernews.com

Fried shines as Braves top Cardinals, gain ground on Mets

Max Fried threw six shutout innings as the visiting Atlanta Braves defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 Tuesday night in the opener of their three-game series. Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer and Freddie Freeman went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored for the Braves, who moved within 2 1/2 games of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Ender Inciarte finds a new home

After finally being DFA’d by the Braves, Ender Inciarte has found a new home, as he signed a minor-league contract with the Cincinnati Reds yesterday and has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. Following a magical start to his career in Atlanta, featuring three Gold Gloves and an All-Star appearance, Inciarte’s...
MLBItem

Duvall, Soler home runs power Braves past Cards

ST. LOUIS - Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler homered, and Stephen Vogt drove in the eventual game-winning run with a sacrifice fly as the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Wednesday night. Dansby Swanson went 4 for 4 with three runs scored for the Braves, who moved...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Zack Wheeler becomes NL Cy Young Award favorite with complete-game shutout

Zack Wheeler perhaps formed an exploratory committee early on in 2021 as he pondered a run at the National League Cy Young Award, but another dominant outing Sunday cemented things: the 31-year-old is very much in the race for the top honor a pitcher can receive. And he might not...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Dansby Swanson has shown that he deserves an extension

The 2021 season has featured its share of turmoil for the Braves. There’s no questioning that. However, once you get past the unfortunate injuries and the disappointing performance of the team overall, there’s at least one takeaway we should all feel good about: Dansby Swanson is Atlanta’s shortstop… now AND for the future.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Marcus Stroman Takes Another Tough Luck Loss Against Phillies

The Mets entered their weekend series with the Phillies with just a half game lead in the N.L. East. The Mets turned to Marcus Stroman for arguably his biggest start as a Met to date. Stroman has made four starts against the Phillies in 2021 and has a 1.35 ERA over 20 innings. Stroman’s first two starts of the season were wins against the Phillies, and with the offense struggling, the Mets needed him to continue his dominance over the Phillies to hold onto first place.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Despite Will Smith’s collapse, the Braves bullpen has been excellent of late

For most of the season, the Braves bullpen has been abysmal. They were responsible for over half of the team’s losses and really felt the effects of losing guys like Mark Melancon and Darren O’Day. However, it always felt like this group had too much talent to continuously be as awful as they had been. Positive regression had to hit them at some point, and over the last month or so, it has — even if it might not feel like it after last night.
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.

