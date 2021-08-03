Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Widow of ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill Shares Thanks for ‘Outpouring of Love’

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons has kept fans in the loop following the July 28 death of his longtime bandmate Dusty Hill, and now the bassist's widow Charleen McCrory is having her say. McCrory offered her first public comments since Hill's death last week in a social media posting, expressing to...

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Gibbons
Person
Dusty Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Widow#Heart And Soul#Dusty Hill Shares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiessocietyofrock.com

Billy Gibbons Reveals Dusty Hill’s Health ‘Struggles’

He Said It’s “No Secret” That Hill Had Problems. Following the sudden death of his bandmate of fifty years, ZZ Top frontman and guitarist Billy Gibbons sat down for an interview with Variety. He discussed bassist Dusty Hill’s health problems over the years. “He’s been kind of tiptoeing through keeping...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch ZZ Top Perform ‘Gimme All Your Lovin” at Dusty Hill’s Last Concert

The tragic news of Dusty Hill’s death is still reverberating around the rock community. “What an icon,” Paul Stanley wrote on Twitter. “Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but ‘Thank you’ and ‘Rest however you damn well choose!'” “Met him just once,” Billy Corgan wrote, “and he couldn’t have been more kind or supportive.” Hill had been enduring shoulder and hip issues for the past few years, and he departed the ongoing ZZ Top tour after just a couple of gigs to...
MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

Watch: ZZ Top Play First Show Since Dusty Hill’s Death

ZZ Top played their fist show since the death of Dusty Hill, taking the stage Friday (July 30) for a performance in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The concert came just two days after the founding bassist passed away in his sleep. Though Hill’s death was unexpected, he had been dealing with several ailments in recent weeks, including leg and shoulder injuries.
MusicTexas Monthly

Dusty Hill Was ZZ Top’s Center of Gravity

ZZ Top broke pop-star big right around the time I became a young, callow consumer of music videos. That means I was fed a steady diet of “Legs” and “Sharp Dressed Man,” and other party jams on heavy rotation. The driving synth and the twirling, white fur guitars of “Legs” were what really caught my imagination, though the driving riff of “Sharp Dressed Man” was more my musical speed. I had no idea at the time that these guys were already hard blues legends. That would come later for me.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dies: Watch One of His Final Performances

Dusty Hill wasn’t his usual self the last time ZZ Top performed on stage. The music world still is stunned by the bearded bassist’s death. TMZ obtained video of Hill’s final appearance on stage with the legendary rock band and published the clip, Sunday. If anything, it explains that the ZZ Top bassist was feeling poorly in the days before his death.
MusicTMZ.com

ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Had Tough Time Performing Weeks Before Death

Here's the last time ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill performed with the band before his death ... and you can tell something's just not right with him. TMZ obtained this video from ZZ Top's last concert with Dusty -- July 18 at the Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville, KY -- and he's clearly having a tough time performing in what would ultimately be his final gig.
WWEWWE

ZZ Top's Dusty Hill passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Dusty Hill of ZZ Top passed away at the age of 72. The Dallas native left an indelible mark on the music industry as the bassist for The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted ZZ Top. Hill and his bandmate Billy Gibbons were fans of WWE, and the iconic, bearded duo hosted the July 20, 2009, episode of Monday Night Raw from Raleigh, North Carolina. The unmistakable bandmates were often found ringside at other WWE events, including Unforgiven 2005.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Tributes ZZ Top Founder Dusty Hill After His Passing with Classic Photos

On Wednesday, ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill passed away, and another rock legend in Ozzy Osbourne made sure to pay his respects to the famous musician. Since news broke earlier today of Hill’s death, fans and other musicians have honored Hill on social media. Numerous musicians that know Dusty and his bandmates have reached out to share their condolences. The Black Sabbath lead singer posted his own heartfelt tribute to Hill on Twitter as well.
MusicTVOvermind

Remembering Dusty Hill: ZZ Top Bassist Dies at 72

The music industry and the world at large lost a big name just recently as Dusty Hill of ZZ Top passed away in his sleep. The 72-year-old bassist for the band led what many would call an extraordinary life and along with the band had legions of fans that upon hearing his death took to the internet to share memories and condolences with anyone who would listen. It’s not as easy for many to accept his passing, but being in his 70s it can be said that he had a long, full life. ZZ Top has been a mainstay of the music industry for so long that some folks have simply assumed they would be there for the foreseeable future, but as the band members have been getting older it’s been easier and easier to see that that they’re not going to be around forever, and sadly this proves it. That might sound a bit crude or crass, but the fact is that none of us get to stick around forever, and while Dusty Hill and the rest of the band have been rocking for a long time, the passage of years hasn’t always been as kind to them as one might think.
Rock MusicPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Revisiting Dusty Hill’s Last ZZ Top Show

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, who died on Tuesday at the age of 72, rocked triumphantly until the very end. The bearded four-stringer, who formed the Texas blues-rock trio with singer/guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard in 1969, played his last show with the band on July 18 at the Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville, Ky. Hill leaned against part of his bass rig during the performance — evidence of a “hip issue” that sidelined him a few days later — but otherwise he was in fine form, anchoring the band’s swampy low end and delivering spirited vocals during a show-closing rendition of one of the band's signature hits, "Tush."
MusicPosted by
Variety

Remembering Dusty Hill, by ZZ Top’s Longtime Publicist: ‘He Was a Star and Also Literally an Average Joe’

Industry veteran Bob Merlis has been involved with publicity efforts on behalf of ZZ Top for the better part of four decades of the band’s 50+ year existence. He was publicity director at Warner Bros. Records when the group signed with that label in the late 1970s and estimates that he’s seen them perform more than 120 times over the years. Here, he remembers Dusty Hill, the group’s bassist since 1970, who died Wednesday at the age of 72.  Yesterday’s passing of ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill took an emotional toll here, as my many encounters with him over the years were...
Music940wfaw.com

ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons Sheds Light On Dusty Hill’s Passing

ZZ Top guitarist Billy F. Gibbons gave a long and heartfelt interview to Variety, talking about the events leading up to bassist Dusty Hill's recent death. Hill had started on the band's recent tour, but stepped back after only a couple of dates, before dying in his sleep on July 27th at age 72.
MusicPopculture

ZZ Top Reveals If They'll Perform Tonight in Wake of Dusty Hill's Death

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill passed away Wednesday, and the band has now revealed if they'll perform tonight in the wake of his sudden death. The band was scheduled to play in Simpsonville, South Carolina the same day, but Ultimate Classic Rock reports that they have opted to cancel the show. Notably, Hill had recently taken some time away from performing, citing a "hip issue" as the only reason for his planned hiatus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy