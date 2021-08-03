Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Which teams have the cap space to offer John Collins a max contract?

By Jake Gordon
sportstalkatl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no big secret that John Collins is a highly coveted asset in this NBA free agency cycle, but yesterday came and went, and Collins did not accept any offers — including one from the Hawks. Reports were that Collins would take some time to mull his offers, which was to be expected if he didn’t sign with the Hawks immediately. Teams like Miami, Dallas, San Antonio, and others were reportedly interested in trying to pry Collins away from Atlanta, but how many contenders actually remain to offer Collins a max deal?

www.sportstalkatl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Zach Collins
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The New York Knicks Starting Lineup Could Make Some Noise In The East Next Season

When the New York Knicks secured a No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the world was shocked. It was enough for Tom Thibodeau to win Coach of the Year because of how shocked the NBA world was. The Knicks hadn’t made the playoffs since 2013. Years of poor choices in free agency, and the draft, led to many years of dismal play.
NBANBC Sports

Evan Fournier explains why he left Celtics for Knicks

Evan Fournier was more than willing to stay with the Boston Celtics for the right price, it appears. The veteran wing agreed to a four-year contract with the New York Knicks on Monday that could be worth up to $78 million. The Celtics weren't willing to pay Fournier that kind of money, but if the two sides had found common financial ground, the 28-year-old admitted he would have preferred to stay in Boston.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Ntilikina, Murphy, Oubre, Toppin

Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina looks at the Olympics as a chance to rebuild his reputation after a rough start to his NBA career, writes Marc Berman of The New York Post. The French guard was considered among the best prospects in the world when he was selected with the eighth pick in the 2017 draft. He was a modest contributor during his first three years, but had his playing time cut in half when new coach Tom Thibodeau took over.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

7 Best 3PT Shooters That Can Help LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently acquired Russell Westbrook to fill their void at point guard and to add star power to the roster. He'll certainly be a great addition: Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine, and he will be a capable second ballhandler behind LeBron James. Russell Westbrook can also score well when necessary, though with two other superstars on his team the scoring load on him is surely lessened.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMORS: Knicks have problem in bringing back defensive big man to help Julius Randle

The New York Knicks are looking to build on their stirring run last season, as they hope to find more firepower to help the young pair of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. But the Knicks might want to start on their own backyard first before looking elsewhere. They need to appease Mitchell Robinson with an enticing deal after the young big man grew disappointed with his role in the final stretch of last season. But perhaps a more important goal for the Knicks is to re-sign Nerlens Noel, who ably stepped up when Robinson was sidelined.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young reacts to teammate asking for Rolex amid big money extension

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young just got paid. As he inked a 5-year, $207 million contract on Tuesday, Young is set to get paid an average of over $40,000,000 per year – more than enough to buy whatever he pleases. Teammate Solomon Hill immediately took notice, as he sent out a tweet on Wednesday angling to get some new bling from Young and Hawks forward John Collins:
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Knicks trying to get Dennis Schroder on cheap deal after $25 million request

Dennis Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million contract extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers this past season because he was hoping to secure the bag this offseason. Well, it’s not looking good for Schroder after a couple of days of free agency. While the New York Knicks still have interest in him and make some sense for the German, they only have about $8 million in cap space left, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy