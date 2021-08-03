Cancel
College Sports

REPORT: Big 12, PAC 12 Commissioners Meet to Discuss Possible Merger

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 2 days ago

Rumors surrounding conference realignment in college athletics are surfacing every day since the initial reports came out that Texas and Oklahoma have been in discussions with the SEC.

Now that the Longhorns and Sooners are set to depart the Big 12 Conference, there are only eight schools remaining in the league and none of them hold the power that Texas and Oklahoma held. This makes for a very troubling situation for Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who at this point, must consider all options to keep the conference from completely folding. The Big Ten and ACC have been mentioned as possible landing spots for some of the remaining eight members of the Big 12 which means Bowlsby and the Big 12 must act fast before other schools start to strongly consider leaving.

Aside from adding new members to the conference, the Big 12 has been rumored to have an interest in merging with the PAC 12. According to a report from Max Olson of The Athletic, Bowlsby and PAC 12 commissioner George Kliavkoff are meeting to discuss several options including a possible alliance or merger.

Although this would not be ideal for West Virginia, it could give them the most certainty of remaining in a Power Five conference. The ACC and Big Ten could be options for WVU but they each have obstacles that could prevent them from joining those respective leagues. If a merger were to happen, we could see the eight Big 12 schools remain in one division which would keep the traveling distance pretty much the same as what it has been over the past ten years. However, there would be maybe one or two games that would force them to travel to the complete opposite side of the country. A merger with the PAC 12 could also disinterest West Virginia and could cause them to back out and try to wiggle their way into the ACC.

Buckle up folks, the craziness is just getting started.

