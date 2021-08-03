Cancel
Colts' Quenton Nelson suffers same injury as Carson Wentz, could also reportedly miss 5-12 weeks

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

What began as an offseason of hope is turning into a training camp nightmare for the Indianapolis Colts. Having traded with the Philadelphia Eagles to reunite Carson Wentz with head coach Frank Reich, their regular-season reunion will have to wait, with the quarterback suffering a foot injury that required surgery to repair -- sidelining him for a projected 5-12 weeks. And Wentz isn't the only key offensive player now battling a foot injury, with three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson leaving practice on Monday after his foot was stepped on, and he showed up on Tuesday wearing a boot.

