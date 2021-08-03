Cancel
Is Mac Jones on track to win the Patriots starting QB job?

By Erik Evans
Roll 'Bama Roll
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Newton: elder statesman. That’s not exactly a role you’d have ever expected the brash Newton to fill, but fill it he has. It has been an unlikely mentorship, Cam Newton and Mac Jones. Even as Newton is fighting for a starting job and his professional future, he has been a class act with Jones, going out of his way to praise the rookie, help him in the film room, be supportive of his drafting, and generally do all of the things expected of veteran leaders. Newton even suggested he’d be willing to step back from the starting job and be a full-time mentor the the rookie, if that’s what the team required and Jones’ development needed.

