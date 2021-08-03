Team USA Bests Spain, Advances To Semifinals

Team USA is now into the Olympics Gold Medal Game. In the semifinal against a well-disciplined Australia in order to reach the Finals, Team USA beat Australia 97-78 in order to reach the Finals. The US will now face the winner of the second semifinal against Luka Doncic's Slovenia and Rudy Gobert's France. For Team USA, this was very similar to their win against Spain. The players struggled greatly during the first half, as Australia showed their discipline and astute tactics against Gregg Popovich's side.