Team USA Bests Spain, Advances To Semifinals
With Spain’s men’s basketball being ranked as the second best in the world, the matchup against Team USA was a highly anticipated game. Team USA and Spain met in an exhibition game in Las Vegas prior to their departure for the Tokyo Olympics. USA won that contest 83-76, but the team was missing Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Devin Booker due to their NBA Finals battle. Things were a bit different in tonight’s matchup with Team USA making a statement and getting the win 95-81.www.blazersedge.com
