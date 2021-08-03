Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Unlimited Digital Access

By $15.99 per month after, cancel anytime
The State
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.T. Ibe wants to apologize. The Carolina Panthers rookie safety was kicked out of practice and then waived Tuesday after hitting wide receiver Keith Kirkwood too high during a team drill. Kirkwood was put on a backboard and on a cart. He was later placed in an ambulance. Ibe spoke...

amp.thestate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Spartanburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NESN

J.T. Ibe Explains Himself After Hit Got Panthers’ Keith Kirkwood Carted Off

J.T. Ibe was just trying to lay a clean hit, but now his former teammate is in the concussion protocol and Ibe is without a job. Tuesday marked the first day teams could hold padded practices, and it was a bit of a fiasco at Carolina Panthers training camp. Kirkwood attempted to make a catch in the middle of the field but dropped it as he was brought down by his ankles.
NFLWIS-TV

Panthers waive J.T. Ibe

SPARTANBURG - The Carolina Panthers waived defensive back J.T. Ibe after practice on Tuesday. Ibe was dismissed from practice after a hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood﻿, who left practice on a stretcher. Ibe played for University of South Carolina Gamecocks. He signed with Carolina as an undrafted free agent...
NFLYardbarker

Roundtable: Did the Panthers Do the Right Thing by Waiving J.T. Ibe?

Tuesday morning, a scary situation unfolded at Panthers training camp when wide receiver Keith Kirkwood went up to reel in a pass from Sam Darnold over the middle of the field and safety J.T. Ibe delivered a blow to the head. Practice was put on pause for roughly 10-15 minutes...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 free-agent safeties to replace J.T. Ibe at Panthers training camp

Which free-agent safeties could the Carolina Panthers potentially take a look at as they look to replace J.T, Ibe at training camp?. The Carolina Panthers didn’t waste any time in waiving J.T. Ibe following his controversial hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood at training camp on Tuesday. This resulted in a trip to the hospital for the wideout, who is thankfully now back with the team and has been diagnosed with a concussion.
NFLtheriotreport.com

JJ Jansen Explains The Optimistic Culture Brewing In Carolina

Normally, an NFL team coming off of a 5-11 season does not come to training camp the next year brimming with optimism. Even less so following consecutive 5-11 seasons and three straight losing seasons. Prolonged losing tends to take the shine off a franchise, and with most NFL careers being short and opportunities to win few and far between, it is often hard for perennial losers to convince veteran players to stick around.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why Matt Rhule wants Carolina Panthers Fan Fest to be a celebration

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants Friday’s eagerly anticipated Fan Fest to be a celebration for everyone associated with the organization. It’s been a long time coming. After more than a year of restrictions and a lack of fan involvement where the Carolina Panthers are concerned, Fan Fest represents...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

2-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach Has Passed Away

Breaking onto the NFL scene in 1984, the all-time great assistant coach redefined run blocking strategy in the professional game. The zone blocking scheme he implemented during his time with the Broncos completely revolutionized the modern blocking techniques. After a three-year coaching stint with the Broncos in 1984-87, Gibbs bounced...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).

Comments / 0

Community Policy