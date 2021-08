The 2021 NBA Free Agency period has begun, and at this time they have not made any signings. Of course, they’ve already agreed to the trade that will get them Russell Westbrook from the Wizards, but even that trade may include other teams and players once it can be officially completed on August 6th. Until then, the Lakers will be looking to sign multiple players to veteran minimum contracts, while they all have the taxpayer’s mid-level exception around $5.9 million to use on a player (or multiple players). Even though they haven’t officially signed anyone per the news breaking gods Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported on NBA TV that they are currently pursuing an old friend in Danny Green.