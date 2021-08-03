Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Speaks Out After Failing to Qualify in First Olympics Event

With parents like Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, most people wouldn’t have been surprised if Jessica Springsteen decided on a career in music. However, she has chosen a completely different path, and it’s one she’s proud to have carved out for herself. As a talented equestrian, Jessica has worked very hard to make a name for herself. So, as you can imagine, she was very excited when she found out she earned a spot on the US Olympic equestrian team for the 2021 games in Tokyo. Although this year’s Olympics will be a little different than most, Jessica is still grateful for the opportunity and she’s hoping to come home with a gold medal. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jessica Springsteen.