Why Matt Nagy is earning trust with Justin Fields decision

beargoggleson.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been under the spotlight as fans and media speculate when he will make the move from Andy Dalton at quarterback to Justin Fields. Nagy has stayed conservative and has said that Dalton will be the starter until there is a feeling in the room that everyone knows that it is time. While this philosophy has been met with criticism, it may be worth giving Nagy a chance on this one.

