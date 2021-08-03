Why Matt Nagy is earning trust with Justin Fields decision

It was a scary moment near the end of Saturday's Bears practice even if there will be plenty of similar moments in real games during the career of Justin Fields. Fields was besieged throughout practice by the pass rush. On one play, the rush came through so hard the rookie quarterback was knocked to the ground. He seemed a bit more stunned than anything, and for good reason. There is no touching of the quarterback allowed in practice let alone knocking him to the ground, although in this case it wasn't like he had been clobbered but someone in a scrum made contact as he followed through.