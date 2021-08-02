Detroit Pistons: What does the Kelly Olynyk signing mean for the season ahead?

During free agency last season, fans of the Detroit Pistons quickly learned that the new general manager was a fan of big men. Less than a year later the only ones remaining from his initial surge are second-year standouts Isaiah Stewart and Jahlil Okafor. So naturally, Weaver’s first move in his second free agency period is signing a new big man to a three-year contract. This year, however, there is no room for jokes. Kelly Olynyk fits the roster to a tee and will work out wonderfully for the Detroit Pistons.