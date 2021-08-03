Marc Gasol confirmed he will return to the Lakers for the 2021-22 season
Heading into the 2021 free agency period, Marc Gasol was one of just five Lakers players projected to be under contract with the team next season, along with Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the non-guaranteed deal of Alfonzo McKinnie. But what was less clear, however, was whether or not Gasol would want to return.
