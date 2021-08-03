Cancel
NBA

Marc Gasol confirmed he will return to the Lakers for the 2021-22 season

By Harrison Faigen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Heading into the 2021 free agency period, Marc Gasol was one of just five Lakers players projected to be under contract with the team next season, along with Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the non-guaranteed deal of Alfonzo McKinnie. But what was less clear, however, was whether or not Gasol would want to return.

