Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Matthew Stafford to miss a few days with thumb injury after X-rays were negative

By Cameron DaSilva
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTPbs_0bGaGUTg00

Matthew Stafford gave the Rams a scare on Monday afternoon when he hit his right hand on a teammate’s helmet late in practice, causing him to miss the rest of the session. He had his thumb wrapped as he left the field, creating some concern among fans.

Fortunately, the injury is nothing serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, X-rays on Stafford’s thumb came back negative. The thumb is swollen and he’ll likely miss a few days, but it’s only a minor injury.

Sean McVay and the rest of the team can now sleep easy knowing there was no significant damage to the quarterback’s thumb, which he had surgery on this past winter.

Stafford is one player the Rams truly can’t afford to lose to injury this season because if he goes down, so too do their Super Bowl chances. This should be taken as great news with the season approaching.

Comments / 1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#X Rays#Miss A#Nfl Network#American Football#Nfl Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Jalen Ramsey Intercepts Matthew Stafford

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams has made a career of tormenting opposing quarterbacks. Well, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford now understands why Ramsey was acquired by the Rams for such a massive haul. Back in 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Ramsey for for two first-round draft...
NFLtherams.com

From the Podium: Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay react to Day 1 of 2021 Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay each met with local media Wednesday following the first practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing safety Terrell Burgess' performance during practice (Donald), connecting with wide receiver DeSean Jackson on a big pass play (Stafford), having fans back at camp (McVay) and more.
NFLNBC Sports

Matthew Stafford loving challenge of “brand new” atmosphere

Carson Wentz compared the start of training camp to the first day of school and it sounds like a comparison that would resonate with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford joined Wentz in being traded to a new team this offseason and in making his first training camp appearance on Wednesday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that it “seems like he feels very comfortable,” but Stafford said that he still feels like he’s trying to find his place amid a slew of unfamiliar faces.
NFLESPN

Rams' Stafford stops passing after hitting thumb on helmet

IRVINE, Calif. --  Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford stopped passing after hitting the thumb of his throwing hand on the helmet of a defensive player near the end of Monday's practice. Coach Sean McVay is hopeful it is nothing serious. Stafford was looked at by trainers but did...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Matthew Stafford’s accuracy on display in Day 2

On day two of Los Angeles Rams 2021 training camp, eyes were focused on quarterback Matthew Stafford. Much like all the other days of training camp. Rams.com writer Stu Jackson had some notes on Stafford’s accuracy on Thursday, which was on point:. Quarterback Matthew Stafford makes it look easy during...
NFLCBS Sports

Rams' Matthew Stafford: Practices without limitations

Stafford (thumb) handled a full workload at Tuesday's practice, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports. A thumb contusion couldn't stop Stafford from suiting up for the first day of padded practice with his new team. He should be fine to make an appearance this preseason, though Rams coach Sean McVay typically has been cautious with his starters in August.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Andrew Whitworth Gives High Praise to Matthew Stafford

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth joins The Doug Gottlieb Show live from Rams Camp in Irvine, CA! Whitworth talks about handling training camp as a veteran heading into his 16th season in the NFL. Whitworth gives his early impressions of his new quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and discusses what elements the veteran QB brings to his new roster. Plus, Whitworth breaks down why the team feels they're in excellent hands under the leadership of Sean McVay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Rams Had A Scare With Matthew Stafford On Monday

Matthew Stafford had a major injury scare at the end of the Los Angeles Rams‘ practice on Monday. According to Kevin Modesti of Daily News, Stafford hit his throwing-hand thumb on a helmet in the final moments of Monday’s practice. He wound up getting the thumb wrapped, but was seen carrying his helmet with the same hand once practice concluded.
NFL4state.news

Matthew Stafford hit his thumb on a helmet during practice

If there’s one player the Los Angeles Rams can’t afford to lose to injury, it’s Matthew Stafford. Their new quarterback was given a scare on Monday when he hit his right thumb on a helmet in practice. According to Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News, Stafford left the...
NFLCBS Sports

Rams' Matthew Stafford: Gets in some reps Tuesday

Stafford (thumb) took part in a number of drills at Tuesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Stafford kicked off the session with some light throws, proceeded to take snaps in the shotgun, moved on to handoffs with running backs and then connected with both Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp deep down the field. If Stafford hadn't emerged from Monday's practice with a swollen right thumb due to hitting his hand on a teammate's helmet, it appeared he was going through his usual routine. According to Rodrigue, Stafford had X-rays come back negative and was scheduled to have the day off Tuesday, but he felt well enough to go through a full workload and still felt good after practice. He appears to have avoided any serious concerns, though it's worth keeping an eye on his practice work until fully recovered.
NFLRedlands Daily Facts

Matthew Stafford hurts his thumb, Rams cross their fingers

IRVINE — Among the questions hanging over the Rams’ high expectations this season, one looms like a pin over a Super Bowl party balloon. The Rams found themselves facing that worry head-on Monday when Stafford went to the sideline after hitting his right thumb on a teammate’s helmet as he followed through on a pass late in a training camp practice.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Adding historical context to the potential Matthew Stafford injury

It’s too early and not enough is yet known for fan of the Los Angeles Rams to lose sleep over quarterback Matthew Stafford’s reported injury during Monday’s training camp practice. While it’s certainly uncomfortable territory, the Rams have previously navigated preseason injuries to quarterbacks. In some instances the results have been catastrophic, but another had an ending fit for Hollywood.

Comments / 1

Community Policy