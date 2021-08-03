Cancel
Los Alamos County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Los Alamos, Sandoval by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 12:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Los Alamos; Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Los Alamos County in north central New Mexico Eastern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico * Until 200 PM MDT. * At 1233 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly southeast across Bandelier National Monument and White Rock. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include White Rock, Bandelier National Monument and Frijoles. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Alamos County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
White Rock, NM
County
Sandoval County, NM
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
