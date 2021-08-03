Sixers sign veteran center, prolific rebounder Andre Drummond

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) The Philadelphia 76ers reached an agreement to sign center Andre Drummond to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Drummond spent last season on both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. The nine-year veteran averaged 14.9 points, 12 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Drummond will fill the void left after Dwight Howard decided to return to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

In the past, Sixers star center Joel Embiid has battled Drummond and criticized him to the media, calling him a "bum" on Twitter and saying "he doesn’t play defense." Drummond has been ejected on multiple occasions for confrontations with Embiid.

Even though Drummond has been one of the league’s top rebounders over the last decade, he was bought out by the Cavaliers last season. It may be because Drummond ranks as one of the worst finishers at the rim in the league, shooting 47.4% prior to his buy-out.