Crash Sends Vehicle Into Building In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Around 1:28 a.m. the Trenton Fire Department was sent to the are of Hudson and Emory Street in Trenton for a commercial building on fire. Upon arrival it was reported that the firefighters had heavy fire from the building and that they were leading off with a deck gun. The chief arrived and called for a 2nd Alarm since the building involved took up a large part of a city block. There were reports of possible victims trapped but after a primary search no victims were found. The building involved in fire was along Hudson Street starting Emory Street and ending at Mott Street. At least 3 deck guns and two elevated master streams in service.