Trenton, NJ

Crash Sends Vehicle Into Building In Trenton

Posted by 
MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 2 days ago
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A two vehicle crash this morning at Rosemont & Hoffman Avenues sent one of the vehicles crashing into a home. The Trenton Fire Department, TPD and Trenton EMS responded to the scene. Trenton Police Department is investigating the crash. No further information is available.

MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

