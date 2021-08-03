Crash Sends Vehicle Into Building In Trenton

LAKEWOOD, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 28, 2021, Stanley Williams, 25, of Lakewood, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on two counts of Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1 and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a(1); Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(5)(a); Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b(2); and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d, relative to an incident that occurred in Lakewood Township during the evening hours of April 17, 2021, into the early morning hours of April 18, 2021.
