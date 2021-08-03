Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westchester County, NY

Latimer Says Cuomo Must Resign

By MyRye.com
myrye.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRye guy and Westchester County boss George Latimer reacted swiftly to the report for NY Attorney General Letitia James that found Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. “The Attorney General’s findings are clear and compelling,” Latimer said in a statement. “The Governor must resign. The patterns of sexually harassing,...

myrye.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Rye, NY
Government
Westchester County, NY
Government
City
Rye, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Pelosi, other Democrats call on Cuomo to resign or be impeached

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who like New York Gov Cuomo is also from a political family, also called on Cuomo to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment.Ms Pelosi’s remarks come after the New York attorney general’s office released a report detailing the extent of Mr Cuomo’s sexual misconduct.“As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth,” she said. “Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign.”New York Democrats are plotting Gov Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment while New York Republican Rep Elise Stefanik called for...
New York City, NYNewsweek

Bill De Blasio Calls AG Harassment Report on N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo 'Very Troubling'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that the New York attorney general's harassment report on Governor Andrew Cuomo is "very troubling." During a press briefing, de Blasio was asked about the recent report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James and in response he said that it represents behaviors that are "unacceptable. Unacceptable for anyone, let alone a public servant."
Buffalo, NYnystateofpolitics.com

New York GOP chair says state Assembly needs to impeach Cuomo immediately

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy said the state Assembly Judiciary Committee leading the impeachment probe of Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been moving far too slow for months now. "Time is up," Langworthy said. "Carl Heastie, call that Assembly back into session immediately." He said...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Stefanik calls for Cuomo to be arrested

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to be arrested after an investigation found the governor had harassed multiple women. In a statement, Stefanik also said President Biden should call for the governor’s resignation. “No one is above the law and today...
New York City, NYMSNBC

NY state assembly member: If Cuomo does not resign we must impeach

Calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation reached a crescendo just hours after New York State Attorney General Letitia James released the disturbing findings of her five-month investigation--that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. New York State Assembly Member Ron Kim, former Assistant U.S. Attorney and former 2021 NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, and former special advisor to Governor Andrew Cuomo Susan Del Percio, join The ReidOut with their analysis.Aug. 4, 2021.
PoliticsNEWS10 ABC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for Cuomo to resign

(NEWS10) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign. This after an investigation into sexual harassment claims against the governor spearheaded by Attorney General Letitia James found evidence of sexual harassment by the governor. “Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation...
Politicsbtrtoday.com

Andrew Cuomo is Out of Options

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decline is many months in the making. He’s got a resume chock full of questionable decisions and heinous actions. But chief among them was hiding nursing home death numbers last year during the peak of the COVID-19 surge in New York and retroactively trying to cover it up. That dovetailed with several accusations of sexual harassment from former employees. It was a shitstorm few politicians could’ve weathered, but Cuomo somehow managed it.
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

New York Will Make History If Gov. Cuomo Is Impeached Or Resigns

It seems like Governor Andrew Cuomo is in quite a bad spot right about now. It wouldn't be all too shocking if he resigns or is impeached. WIBX, has reported the Attorney General's office released a statement Tuesday making claims that Governor Cuomo not only sexually harassed several women, he also engaged in several retaliatory acts toward accusers.
Brooklyn, NYaudacy.com

Eric Adams defends appearance with Cuomo, but says he 'should' resign

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams on Thursday continued to call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, but said he had no regrets about sharing a stage with him at a gun violence-focused event last month. Hours after New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday dropped...
New York City, NYKABC

NY AG: Cuomo Will Not Face Criminal Charges. Huh? Imagine If Cuomo’s Name Was Trump…

(New York, NY) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face any criminal charges at this point after a report found he sexually harassed several state employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of a five-month investigation into charges from women that Cuomo created a sexually hostile work environment and made unwanted advances. She said the charges are of a civil nature, not criminal. However, investigator Anne Clark added other state prosecutors may choose to turn the case into a criminal matter at a future date. The reports cites numerous women, including current and former state employees, who claim the Democratic governor touched their “intimate body parts” and made unwanted advances. In one instance, a staffer said Cuomo reached under her blouse and touched her breasts. A female state trooper assigned to protect Cuomo said the Governor sexually harassed her. James said she has proof that Cuomo’s office intimidated witnesses and created a “toxic work environment” based upon 74-thousand pieces of evidence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy