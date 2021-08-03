Casa Amor is a waste of the Islanders’ time and emotions, and Love Island needs to scrap it

There was a time, believe it or not, when Casa Amor was a shock to us all. The Islanders didn’t know it was coming, and the viewers didn’t know what to expect. It packed a huge reality telly punch to the gut and had couples risking it all for a new bit of talent they liked the look of and had only known for a few days. It used to change the course of the rest of its Love Island season forever. In Love Island 2021, they were waiting for it. Counting down their Love Island days till Casa Amor. Aaron said in his exit interview that “the first few weeks I wanted to be there to do Casa. It’s part of the experience. I would love to do that with the boys.” It’s no longer a twist, it’s a tradition. And not a nice one.