Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Casa Amor is a waste of the Islanders’ time and emotions, and Love Island needs to scrap it

By Harrison Brocklehurst
The Tab
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time, believe it or not, when Casa Amor was a shock to us all. The Islanders didn’t know it was coming, and the viewers didn’t know what to expect. It packed a huge reality telly punch to the gut and had couples risking it all for a new bit of talent they liked the look of and had only known for a few days. It used to change the course of the rest of its Love Island season forever. In Love Island 2021, they were waiting for it. Counting down their Love Island days till Casa Amor. Aaron said in his exit interview that “the first few weeks I wanted to be there to do Casa. It’s part of the experience. I would love to do that with the boys.” It’s no longer a twist, it’s a tradition. And not a nice one.

thetab.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Flack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Love Island#Medhy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Two Love Island USA Islanders dated before coming on the show

Love Island USA fans have wondered about the relationships between Islanders before they entered the villa. The biggest questions surrounded Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama and whether they were connected before coming to Love Island USA. While nothing was ever proven, people like Christian Longnecker believe there was something between...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island USA': Florita Shares Who She Wants to Pursue Amid Jeremy and Korey Love Triangle (Exclusive)

Florita Diaz's Love Island journey was, unfortunately, short-lived. But, she certainly made the most of her time in the Villa while she was there, forming connections with both Jeremy Hershberg and Korey Gandy. Before she was dumped from Love Island, Florita shared a passionate embrace with Jeremy. However, during an exclusive chat with PopCulture.com, Florita revealed that she actually still has feelings for another Islander.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Who has left Love Island so far in 2021? All the kicked out contestants

With Love Island rapidly approaching its halfway mark, viewers have already seen their fair share of contestants bid farewell to the villa.Newcomer Georgia became the latest contestant to leave the series on Thursday (22 July) just a day after entering.She initially had eyes for Hugo, but when a shock recoupling was announced, the PE teacher opted to save his friend Chloe over Georgia, who he’d admitted to feeling no spark with.Georgia is the eighth contestant to be booted from the villa, following on from Danny and AJ, who left on Wednesday’s (21 July) show. After being named among the...
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Has Love Island's Liam given Millie's necklace away in Casa Amor?

Love Island fans have spotted something that looks exactly like Millie Court's Sagittarius necklace around Amy Day's wrist. Wait, what?. When the original villa boys snuck off to Casa Amor, the six girls were asked to pack their suitcases for them. Liberty Poole put her bra into Jake Cornish's stuff and Kaz Kamwi lent Tyler Cruickshank her robe.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island viewers left confused after noticing odd contestant habit

Love Island viewers are feeling confused after noticing a rather odd contestant habit.Viewers tuning in to the latest episode of the ITV2 series on Thursday (8 July) expressed confusion after noticing the majority of them wearing sunglasses – while lying in bed.In the second part of the episode, a selection of the contestants were shown waking up in the morning and, before doing anything else, grabbing their shades despite being indoors.“I’m not really understanding the whole waking up and reaching for sunglasses” one person wrote on Twitter, with another asking: “Why do they all put sunglasses on when they...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Love Island's dumped Islander admits they may have wasted time in villa

Love Island's AJ Bunker has admitted she wasted time pursuing Hugo Hammond during her short stint in the villa. In Wednesday night's episode (July 21), the 28-year-old hair extension technician was booted off of the show by her fellow contestants alongside Danny Bibby. Hugo was the one to announce that AJ was being dumped just moments after he called off their romance, while Millie Court was tasked with sending Danny home.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island fans are not happy with Teddy after he kisses two new arrivals in Casa Amor

Love Island fans have shared their disappointment in Teddy after he kissed two of the new “bombshells” in Casa Amor.Monday night’s episode of the reality show (26 July), saw all the male contestants head off to a second villa, leaving their partners behind.It didn’t take long for them to get intimate with the latest women to arrive on the show, and in a game of dares, Clarisse Juliette kissed Teddy after choosing him as the person she fancies the most.Teddy, meanwhile, chose Mary, and kissed her despite being coupled up with Faye.“I felt f***ing guilty as f***,” he could...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Why did Leslie Golden leave Love Island USA suddenly?

Are you curious as to why Leslie Golden left Love Island USA? We certainly get it. Her departure on Sunday night’s episode came almost out of nowhere, and there wasn’t much explanation for it given on the show — save for that she had “left the villa.”. So was there...
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Shannon Singhh was just mega shady about Love Island

Recent Love Island dumpee Shannon Singhh is out of the villa and back on Twitter, directing some major shade at the show and people are loving it. Shannon Singhh probably has the right to feel a little mugged off after being dumped from the Love Island villa after just 48 hours on the show. Following a dramatic recoupling during the third episode of the series, viewers were given a major twist when Chloe Burrows chose to recouple with Aaron Francis, meaning Scottish model Shannon was sent home from the villa after just two days. She probably hadn't even unpacked.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island viewers complain about ‘misleading’ Casa Amor postcard leaving the girls in tears

Fans have criticised Love Island for including a “misleading” Casa Amor postcard that has given some of the girls the wrong idea.Tonight’s episode (28 July) saw the girls at the main villa receive a postcard  – delivered by the show’s producers – containing details of what their partners are up to in Casa Amor.The postcard – titled “Wish You Were Here” – featured a collage of six photographs, including Liam in bed with Lillie, Hugo kissing Amy, Tyler kissing Clarisse, Teddy kissing Clarisse, and Jake sitting next to Kayla.Many viewers, however, have called the postcard purposefully “misleading”. For example,...
TV & VideosThe Independent

Faye Winter: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

Put on your swimsuit and grab the tanning oil... because Love Island season is officially underway. After a year away from TV screens, the ITV2 show welcomed a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca. Among the competitors to have survived the first few dumpings is Faye...
TV & Videosfemalefirst.co.uk

Sharon Gaffka reveals Love Island 'secret hatch' to feed the girls

Former 'Love Island' star Sharon Gaffka reveals bosses fed the girls through a secret hatch because the boys were eating so much food. Sharon Gaffka has revealed 'Love Island' bosses had to feed the girls through a secret hatch. The 25-year-old star - who left the villa last week -...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Love Island leaves one contestant single in latest dumping

In tonight's episode of Love Island (July 14), Brad and Lucinda faced a tough decision on which of them was going to leave after the public vote last night put them at the bottom. They were given the chance to either leave the villa together or choose for only one...
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Everything that happened on Friday’s episode of Love Island

Everything that happened on Friday’s episode of Love Island. As usual, Friday’s episode of Love Island was full of ups and downs. A date was set, disagreements were had, new relationships were created, and the all-important news that Casa Amor would be returning was made. A shocking recoupling from Thursday’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy