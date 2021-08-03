Vapor-collection technology saves water while clearing the air

Located near Oroville Dam, Edward Hyatt Powerplant is an underground, hydroelectric, pumping-generating facility located in Butte County, California. Construction of the plant began in 1964 and was completed in 1967. Hyatt Powerplant maximizes power production through pumped storage operation where water, released for power in excess of local and downstream requirements, is returned to storage in Lake Oroville during off-peak periods and is used for generation during peak power demands. Water from the lake is conveyed to the units through penstocks and branch lines. After passing through the units, water is discharged through the draft tubes to one free surface and one full-flow tailrace tunnel.