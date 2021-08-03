Police officer dies following shooting outside the Pentagon building, law enforcement sources say

The Pentagon, headquarters of America’s armed forces, went into lockdown after a shooting was reported at a nearby Metro station.Multiple gunshots were heard by the station, which is served by the city’s Yellow and Blue lines, The Associated Press reported.The shooting reportedly occurred outside the station at a bus platform.“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming,” read a statement released on Twitter by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA).Separately, a spokesperson for PFPA told...