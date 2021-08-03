Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police officer dies following shooting outside the Pentagon building, law enforcement sources say

By Barbara Starr, Evan Perez, Ellie Kaufman, Zachary Cohen, CNN
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer died Tuesday following a shooting outside the Pentagon building, according to three law enforcement sources. While the exact circumstances of the shooting are still unclear, CNN previously reported that an officer had been shot in the incident. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency, which oversees the security of the Pentagon, did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Law Enforcement#Cnn#Arlington Fire#Ems#Defense#The Joint Chiefs#Daily Brief#Wmata
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
The Independent

Police confirm ‘several casualties’ in Pentagon shooting

Police have confirmed “several casualties” from a shooting incident outside the Pentagon on Tuesday. The building, which acts as headquarters for America’s armed forces, was locked down after multiple shots were fired at the Pentagon Transit Center. Woodrow Kusse, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s chief of police, provided more details...
Public SafetyNewsweek

Who Is Austin Lanz? Suspect Identified In Pentagon Transit Center Shooting

Austin Lanz has been identified as the suspect in a deadly attack that occurred at the Pentagon Transit Center earlier on Tuesday. Lanz, a 27-year-old Georgia resident, is suspected of having rushed towards a Pentagon police officer before stabbing them in the throat, killing them. Law enforcement officers then shot Lanz, killing him at the scene.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Police officer dies, others injured and Pentagon locked down after shots fired at DC Metro station

The Pentagon, headquarters of America’s armed forces, went into lockdown after a shooting was reported at a nearby Metro station.Multiple gunshots were heard by the station, which is served by the city’s Yellow and Blue lines, The Associated Press reported.The shooting reportedly occurred outside the station at a bus platform.“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming,” read a statement released on Twitter by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA).Separately, a spokesperson for PFPA told...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon lifts lockdown after shooting outside – officer killed

A Pentagon police officer was killed outside the Pentagon on Tuesday morning. The Pentagon later confirmed the officer’s death without providing details on the cause of death, but anonymous officials who spoke with The Associated Press said the officer was fatally stabbed. At a Pentagon press conference on Tuesday afternoon,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy