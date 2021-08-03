Cancel
Public Health

A promising new treatment for COVID-19 infection

By University of Technology Sydney
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flowering plant native to North Africa and Western Asia could be utilised in the future treatment of COVID-19 infection. The seeds of the plant, Nigella Sativa, have been used for centuries as a traditional remedy for multiple medical conditions, including inflammation and infections. Now, an Australian-first research review article has found it could be used to treat COVID-19.

