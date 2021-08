Yesterday, I made the following statement in response to the discovery of a second new ICBM base in China:. The nuclear build-up underway by the Chinese Communist Party is unprecedented and makes clear they are deploying nuclear weapons to threaten the United States and our allies. We must remember that this is the same nation that covered up the origins of the Coronavirus and just last month, threatened Japan with a nuclear first strike. The CCP is not a responsible actor and cannot be trusted. The rapid expansion of its nuclear arsenal and refusal to negotiate in good faith on arms control is a blatant violation of Article VI of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty. It should be a cause for concern and condemned by all responsible nations.