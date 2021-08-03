Cancel
Study offers insight into underlying causes of seizure disorder in babies

By University of Illinois
Cover picture for the articleResearchers report that infantile spasms, a rare but serious seizure disorder in babies, appear to be the result of a molecular pathway gone awry. In their study of a mouse model of the disorder, the researchers discovered that genetic mutations associated with the disease impair a pathway that is involved in building new synapses in the hippocampus, a brain region essential to learning and memory.

