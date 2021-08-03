BioCure Technology Inc. Lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Completion of Issuer Sponsored Research Report
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - BioCure Technology Inc. (CSE: CURE) (OTCQB: BICTF) (FSE: 1WH ) (CURE or the Company) - BioCure Technology Inc. ("BioCure" or the "Company") is pleased to announce listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of August 2, 2021 and the completion of an issuer sponsored research report by Pitt Street Research.www.streetinsider.com
